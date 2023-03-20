Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) is above average at 11.23x. The 36-month beta value for VGR is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VGR is $15.50, which is $4.21 above than the current price. The public float for VGR is 131.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. The average trading volume of VGR on March 20, 2023 was 786.85K shares.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR)’s stock price has decreased by -4.32 compared to its previous closing price of 11.80. However, the company has seen a -5.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/01/21 that Cigarette sales went up in 2020 for the first time in 20 years

VGR’s Market Performance

VGR’s stock has fallen by -5.92% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.15% and a quarterly drop of -1.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for Vector Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.57% for VGR stock, with a simple moving average of 1.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VGR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VGR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VGR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $16 based on the research report published on March 31st of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VGR reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for VGR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 15th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to VGR, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

VGR Trading at -11.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -20.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGR fell by -5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.92. In addition, Vector Group Ltd. saw -4.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VGR starting from LEBOW BENNETT S, who sale 117,474 shares at the price of $12.09 back on Mar 10. After this action, LEBOW BENNETT S now owns 347,304 shares of Vector Group Ltd., valued at $1,420,449 using the latest closing price.

BERNSTEIN RONALD J, the Director of Vector Group Ltd., sale 7,400 shares at $13.97 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that BERNSTEIN RONALD J is holding 25,630 shares at $103,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.08 for the present operating margin

+30.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vector Group Ltd. stands at +10.67. Equity return is now at value -18.60, with 15.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.