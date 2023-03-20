Unisys Corporation (UIS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Unisys Corporation (UIS) has gone down by -16.79% for the week, with a -40.42% drop in the past month and a -26.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.43% for UIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.68% for UIS stock, with a simple moving average of -57.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Unisys Corporation (UIS) is $6.00, which is $2.58 above the current market price. The public float for UIS is 65.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UIS on March 20, 2023 was 831.03K shares.

UIS) stock’s latest price update

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 3.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a -16.79% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that DWAC, Virgin Galactic, Exxon Mobil, DraftKings: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of UIS

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to UIS, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

UIS Trading at -32.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.96%, as shares sank -36.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UIS fell by -16.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.50. In addition, Unisys Corporation saw -33.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UIS starting from ROBERTS LEE D, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $4.37 back on Dec 01. After this action, ROBERTS LEE D now owns 132,586 shares of Unisys Corporation, valued at $87,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.28 for the present operating margin

+28.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unisys Corporation stands at -5.35. Equity return is now at value 89.50, with -5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Unisys Corporation (UIS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.