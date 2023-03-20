Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Stock Observes 199.77% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) has seen a 4.61% increase in the past week, with a 334.03% gain in the past month, and a 222.03% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.18% for UNCY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 81.91% for UNCY stock, with a simple moving average of 199.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for UNCY is $8.00, which is $6.83 above than the current price. The public float for UNCY is 8.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. The average trading volume of UNCY on March 20, 2023 was 6.00M shares.

UNCY) stock’s latest price update

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY)’s stock price has increased by 8.61 compared to its previous closing price of 2.09. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The stock of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) has seen a 4.61% increase in the past week, with a 334.03% gain in the past month, and a 222.03% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.18% for UNCY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 81.91% for UNCY stock, with a simple moving average of 199.77% for the last 200 days.

UNCY Trading at 176.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.73%, as shares surge +337.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +427.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNCY rose by +6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +166.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.34. In addition, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. saw 320.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNCY starting from Schiller Brigitte, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $0.82 back on May 16. After this action, Schiller Brigitte now owns 15,000 shares of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc., valued at $12,375 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNCY

Equity return is now at value -139.90, with -107.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.