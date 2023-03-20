Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Regis Corporation’s (RGS) Stock

In the past week, RGS stock has gone down by -33.33%, with a monthly decline of -48.34% and a quarterly plunge of -33.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.28% for Regis Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -40.07% for RGS stock, with a simple moving average of -33.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Regis Corporation (RGS) by analysts is $2.00, which is $1.22 above the current market price. The public float for RGS is 40.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.03% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of RGS was 303.16K shares.

RGS) stock’s latest price update

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS)’s stock price has decreased by -22.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -33.33% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGS

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RGS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to RGS, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

RGS Trading at -46.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.66%, as shares sank -48.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGS fell by -33.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2645. In addition, Regis Corporation saw -36.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.17 for the present operating margin

+16.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regis Corporation stands at -16.83.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Regis Corporation (RGS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.