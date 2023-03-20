UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF)’s stock price has decreased by -10.74 compared to its previous closing price of 65.28. However, the company has seen a fall of -24.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) Right Now?

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UMBF is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UMBF is $90.60, which is $32.33 above the current price. The public float for UMBF is 43.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UMBF on March 20, 2023 was 282.76K shares.

UMBF’s Market Performance

UMBF stock saw a decrease of -24.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -36.27% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.90% for UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.27% for UMBF stock, with a simple moving average of -33.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMBF stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for UMBF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UMBF in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $94 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UMBF reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for UMBF stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 04th, 2022.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to UMBF, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

UMBF Trading at -32.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.16%, as shares sank -35.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMBF fell by -24.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.94. In addition, UMB Financial Corporation saw -30.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UMBF starting from Murphy Timothy R., who purchase 1,900 shares at the price of $53.68 back on Mar 13. After this action, Murphy Timothy R. now owns 23,406 shares of UMB Financial Corporation, valued at $101,997 using the latest closing price.

SOSLAND L JOSHUA, the Director of UMB Financial Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $57.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that SOSLAND L JOSHUA is holding 12,241 shares at $57,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UMBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UMB Financial Corporation stands at +25.52. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.