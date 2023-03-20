Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN) is above average at 2.20x. The 36-month beta value for TCN is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TCN is $10.17, which is $2.54 above than the current price. The public float for TCN is 266.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.73% of that float. The average trading volume of TCN on March 20, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN)’s stock price has increased by 1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 7.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.07% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TCN’s Market Performance

TCN’s stock has fallen by -0.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.81% and a quarterly drop of -1.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.39% for Tricon Residential Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.65% for TCN stock, with a simple moving average of -17.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCN stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TCN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TCN in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $9.25 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCN reach a price target of $12.20. The rating they have provided for TCN stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to TCN, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

TCN Trading at -8.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -12.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCN fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.05. In addition, Tricon Residential Inc. saw -0.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.97 for the present operating margin

+70.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tricon Residential Inc. stands at +95.79. Equity return is now at value 22.50, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.