Trading Update: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Stock Endures 3.70% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has gone down by -2.95% for the week, with a -11.41% drop in the past month and a -4.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.70% for WES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.49% for WES stock, with a simple moving average of -5.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) is above average at 8.42x. The 36-month beta value for WES is also noteworthy at 2.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for WES is $32.77, which is $7.52 above than the current price. The public float for WES is 384.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. The average trading volume of WES on March 20, 2023 was 984.42K shares.

WES) stock’s latest price update

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES)’s stock price has increased by 0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 25.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WES

The stock of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has gone down by -2.95% for the week, with a -11.41% drop in the past month and a -4.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.70% for WES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.49% for WES stock, with a simple moving average of -5.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WES stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WES in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $33 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to WES, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

WES Trading at -6.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares sank -10.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WES fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.34. In addition, Western Midstream Partners LP saw -5.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WES starting from OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, who sale 10,000,000 shares at the price of $25.25 back on Jul 21. After this action, OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ now owns 190,281,578 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP, valued at $252,500,000 using the latest closing price.

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, the 10% Owner of Western Midstream Partners LP, sale 10,000,000 shares at $25.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ is holding 190,281,578 shares at $252,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.63 for the present operating margin

+49.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Midstream Partners LP stands at +36.58. Equity return is now at value 39.20, with 10.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.