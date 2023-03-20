Trading Update: Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) Stock Endures 66.23% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) has gone up by 100.35% for the week, with a 12.89% rise in the past month and a 14.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 103.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 66.23% for AMBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.62% for AMBI stock, with a simple moving average of 11.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambipar Emergency Response (AMEX: AMBI) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMBI is 2.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of AMBI was 260.13K shares.

AMBI) stock’s latest price update

Ambipar Emergency Response (AMEX: AMBI)’s stock price has increased by 37.88 compared to its previous closing price of 8.21. However, the company has experienced a 100.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AMBI Trading at 6.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 66.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 103.70%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBI rose by +84.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Ambipar Emergency Response saw 14.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBI

Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.