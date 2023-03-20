ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) by analysts is $45.00, which is $39.95 above the current market price. The public float for THMO is 0.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.90% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of THMO was 1.10M shares.

THMO) stock’s latest price update

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO)’s stock price has decreased by -15.83 compared to its previous closing price of 6.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 123.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

THMO’s Market Performance

THMO’s stock has risen by 123.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 36.49% and a quarterly rise of 2.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.69% for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 65.88% for THMO stock, with a simple moving average of -35.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THMO

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to THMO, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

THMO Trading at 45.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.36%, as shares surge +71.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THMO rose by +123.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. saw 57.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for THMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.80 for the present operating margin

+32.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stands at -122.43. Equity return is now at value -247.70, with -52.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.