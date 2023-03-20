The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s (DUO) Stock

The stock of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) has gone up by 42.75% for the week, with a 18.18% rise in the past month and a 56.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.78% for DUO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.91% for DUO stock, with a simple moving average of -19.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is $191.32, The public float for DUO is 4.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DUO on March 20, 2023 was 111.11K shares.

DUO) stock’s latest price update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO)’s stock price has increased by 23.80 compared to its previous closing price of 0.95. However, the company has seen a gain of 42.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The stock of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) has gone up by 42.75% for the week, with a 18.18% rise in the past month and a 56.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.78% for DUO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.91% for DUO stock, with a simple moving average of -19.02% for the last 200 days.

DUO Trading at 21.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.97%, as shares surge +14.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUO rose by +35.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9077. In addition, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. saw 52.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DUO

Equity return is now at value -175.50, with -47.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.