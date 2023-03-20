The 6.59% Simple Moving Average of US Foods Holding Corp.’s (USFD) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, USFD stock has gone down by -3.18%, with a monthly decline of -5.12% and a quarterly plunge of -1.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for US Foods Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.44% for USFD stock, with a simple moving average of 6.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Right Now?

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) by analysts is $45.85, which is $10.15 above the current market price. The public float for USFD is 217.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of USFD was 1.69M shares.

USFD) stock’s latest price update

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD)’s stock price has increased by 1.39 compared to its previous closing price of 34.58. However, the company has seen a -3.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/18/22 that US Foods Activist Wants Control of the Board

Analysts’ Opinion of USFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USFD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for USFD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for USFD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $43 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USFD reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for USFD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to USFD, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

USFD Trading at -6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -8.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USFD fell by -3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.72. In addition, US Foods Holding Corp. saw 3.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USFD starting from KKR Group Partnership L.P., who sale 7,600,000 shares at the price of $38.83 back on Mar 07. After this action, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now owns 37 shares of US Foods Holding Corp., valued at $295,108,000 using the latest closing price.

KKR Fresh Holdings L.P., the 10% Owner of US Foods Holding Corp., sale 7,600,000 shares at $38.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that KKR Fresh Holdings L.P. is holding 37 shares at $295,108,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.06 for the present operating margin

+16.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for US Foods Holding Corp. stands at +0.78. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.