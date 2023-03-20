The -13.88% Decline of Banco Santander S.A.’s (SAN) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has seen a -11.80% decrease in the past week, with a -11.32% drop in the past month, and a 13.06% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for SAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.67% for SAN stock, with a simple moving average of 13.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Right Now?

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SAN is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SAN is $4.84, which is $0.62 above the current market price. The public float for SAN is 16.79B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.04% of that float. The average trading volume for SAN on March 20, 2023 was 5.07M shares.

SAN) stock’s latest price update

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN)’s stock price has decreased by -6.53 compared to its previous closing price of 3.52. however, the company has experienced a -11.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/10/21 that Andrea Orcel Wins Case Against Santander

The stock of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has seen a -11.80% decrease in the past week, with a -11.32% drop in the past month, and a 13.06% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for SAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.67% for SAN stock, with a simple moving average of 13.68% for the last 200 days.

SAN Trading at -8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -12.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAN fell by -11.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, Banco Santander S.A. saw 11.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander S.A. stands at +10.26. The total capital return value is set at 2.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.98. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Santander S.A. (SAN), the company’s capital structure generated 575.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.21. Total debt to assets is 29.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 504.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.