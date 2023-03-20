The -10.17% Simple Moving Average of Fulton Financial Corporation’s (FULT) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) has seen a -0.60% decrease in the past week, with a -13.72% drop in the past month, and a -8.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.52% for FULT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.29% for FULT stock, with a simple moving average of -10.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) is above average at 8.62x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is $17.71, which is $2.87 above the current market price. The public float for FULT is 165.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FULT on March 20, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

FULT) stock’s latest price update

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT)’s stock price has increased by 3.06 compared to its previous closing price of 14.40. however, the company has experienced a -0.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULT stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FULT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FULT in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $19.50 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FULT reach a price target of $20.50. The rating they have provided for FULT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 21st, 2022.

FULT Trading at -10.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.16%, as shares sank -14.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULT fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.24. In addition, Fulton Financial Corporation saw -11.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULT starting from Mueller Meg R, who sale 9,952 shares at the price of $15.71 back on Mar 14. After this action, Mueller Meg R now owns 82,650 shares of Fulton Financial Corporation, valued at $156,327 using the latest closing price.

Martin George K, the Director of Fulton Financial Corporation, purchase 2,910 shares at $17.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Martin George K is holding 8,870 shares at $49,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fulton Financial Corporation stands at +26.20. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.