Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is $2.17, which is $0.65 above the current market price. The public float for TTCF is 45.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 35.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TTCF on March 20, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

TTCF) stock’s latest price update

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF)’s stock price has increased by 7.14 compared to its previous closing price of 1.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/30/21 that Ammo, MongoDB, Tattooed Chef, Bed Bath & Beyond: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

TTCF’s Market Performance

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has seen a 8.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.46% decline in the past month and a 10.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.32% for TTCF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.05% for TTCF stock, with a simple moving average of -66.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTCF stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for TTCF by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TTCF in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTCF reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for TTCF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to TTCF, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

TTCF Trading at -0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.82%, as shares sank -10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTCF rose by +8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2655. In addition, Tattooed Chef Inc. saw 9.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TTCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.81 for the present operating margin

+8.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tattooed Chef Inc. stands at -41.81. Equity return is now at value -58.40, with -42.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.