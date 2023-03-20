Target Corporation (TGT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.26 compared to its previous closing price of 163.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Right Now?

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TGT is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TGT is $182.03, which is $21.39 above the current price. The public float for TGT is 459.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGT on March 20, 2023 was 3.15M shares.

TGT’s Market Performance

The stock of Target Corporation (TGT) has seen a 0.75% increase in the past week, with a -9.46% drop in the past month, and a 4.49% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for TGT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.14% for TGT stock, with a simple moving average of 0.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TGT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TGT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $163 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGT reach a price target of $190. The rating they have provided for TGT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to TGT, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

TGT Trading at -3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -8.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGT rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.77. In addition, Target Corporation saw 6.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGT starting from Cornell Brian C, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $158.98 back on Mar 14. After this action, Cornell Brian C now owns 191,272 shares of Target Corporation, valued at $5,564,130 using the latest closing price.

Mulligan John J, the Executive Officer of Target Corporation, sale 24,708 shares at $146.41 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Mulligan John J is holding 93,943 shares at $3,617,619 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.59 for the present operating margin

+22.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Target Corporation stands at +2.55. Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Target Corporation (TGT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.