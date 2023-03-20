Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 603.87x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Symbotic Inc. (SYM) by analysts is $19.45, which is $0.73 above the current market price. The public float for SYM is 42.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of SYM was 353.70K shares.

SYM) stock’s latest price update

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM)’s stock price has increased by 9.47 compared to its previous closing price of 17.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/21/22 that Walmart Discloses Stake in Symbotic. The AI Company’s Stock Ends Lower.

SYM’s Market Performance

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has seen a 6.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.87% gain in the past month and a 56.26% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.65% for SYM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.59% for SYM stock, with a simple moving average of 35.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $17 based on the research report published on September 19th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYM reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for SYM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 25th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to SYM, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

SYM Trading at 19.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.69%, as shares surge +6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM rose by +6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.99. In addition, Symbotic Inc. saw 56.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Dunn Michael David, who sale 3,520 shares at the price of $16.51 back on Mar 03. After this action, Dunn Michael David now owns 136,470 shares of Symbotic Inc., valued at $58,109 using the latest closing price.

Dunn Michael David, the of Symbotic Inc., sale 700 shares at $16.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Dunn Michael David is holding 139,990 shares at $11,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.66 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Symbotic Inc. stands at -1.16. Equity return is now at value -4.30, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.