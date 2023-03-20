SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) has seen a 14.65% increase in the past week, with a -6.25% drop in the past month, and a -3.74% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for SSSS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.14% for SSSS stock, with a simple moving average of -27.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) Right Now?

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.34x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SSSS is $5.50, which is $3.4 above the current market price. The public float for SSSS is 26.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.57% of that float. The average trading volume for SSSS on March 20, 2023 was 150.32K shares.

SSSS) stock’s latest price update

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS)’s stock price has increased by 22.87 compared to its previous closing price of 2.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSSS

The stock of SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) has seen a 14.65% increase in the past week, with a -6.25% drop in the past month, and a -3.74% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for SSSS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.14% for SSSS stock, with a simple moving average of -27.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSSS stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for SSSS by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for SSSS in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $20 based on the research report published on April 14th of the previous year 2021.

SSSS Trading at -7.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares sank -4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSSS rose by +15.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.52. In addition, SuRo Capital Corp. saw -5.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSSS starting from Green Allison, who purchase 7,850 shares at the price of $3.80 back on Dec 09. After this action, Green Allison now owns 127,785 shares of SuRo Capital Corp., valued at $29,830 using the latest closing price.

Klein Mark D purchase 22,034 shares at $3.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Klein Mark D is holding 1,052,085 shares at $83,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.