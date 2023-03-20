Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) is above average at 22.79x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is $40.85, which is $24.18 above the current market price. The public float for RUN is 204.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RUN on March 20, 2023 was 7.70M shares.

RUN) stock’s latest price update

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN)’s stock price has decreased by -8.89 compared to its previous closing price of 19.01. However, the company has experienced a -16.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/15/23 that Climate tech risked becoming banking-crisis casualty. What’s next for solar, batteries and more?

RUN’s Market Performance

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has seen a -16.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -31.70% decline in the past month and a -47.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.28% for RUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.97% for RUN stock, with a simple moving average of -36.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $27 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUN reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for RUN stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RUN, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

RUN Trading at -29.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.53%, as shares sank -29.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN fell by -16.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.72. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw -27.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Jurich Lynn Michelle, who sale 2,986 shares at the price of $17.70 back on Mar 17. After this action, Jurich Lynn Michelle now owns 1,411,220 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $52,854 using the latest closing price.

Fenster Edward Harris, the Director of Sunrun Inc., sale 2,842 shares at $17.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Fenster Edward Harris is holding 1,280,403 shares at $50,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.53 for the present operating margin

+12.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc. stands at +7.47. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.