Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU)’s stock price has increased by 4.59 compared to its previous closing price of 0.78. however, the company has experienced a 8.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) is $6.00, The public float for SPRU is 93.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPRU on March 20, 2023 was 542.51K shares.

SPRU’s Market Performance

The stock of Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) has seen a 8.77% increase in the past week, with a -35.25% drop in the past month, and a -6.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.46% for SPRU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.20% for SPRU stock, with a simple moving average of -25.23% for the last 200 days.

SPRU Trading at -27.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.15%, as shares sank -30.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRU rose by +8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9004. In addition, Spruce Power Holding Corporatio saw -11.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRU starting from Hayes Christopher M., who purchase 77,523 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Dec 16. After this action, Hayes Christopher M. now owns 187,515 shares of Spruce Power Holding Corporatio, valued at $64,158 using the latest closing price.

Fong Christian S., the President of Spruce Power Holding Corporatio, purchase 10,000 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Fong Christian S. is holding 1,637,112 shares at $9,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-377.60 for the present operating margin

-4.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spruce Power Holding Corporatio stands at +184.55. Equity return is now at value -19.40, with -13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.