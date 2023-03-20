Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for CEF is 214.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume for CEF on March 20, 2023 was 487.63K shares.

CEF stock's latest price update

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE: CEF)’s stock price has increased by 3.76 compared to its previous closing price of 17.81. however, the company has experienced a 8.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CEF’s Market Performance

CEF’s stock has risen by 8.13% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.70% and a quarterly rise of 3.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.22% for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.59% for CEF stock, with a simple moving average of 9.45% for the last 200 days.

CEF Trading at 3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +6.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEF rose by +8.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.24. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust saw 3.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.