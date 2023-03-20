SouthState Corporation (SSB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB)’s stock price has decreased by -3.88 compared to its previous closing price of 75.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is above average at 11.05x. The 36-month beta value for SSB is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SSB is $93.38, which is $20.62 above than the current price. The public float for SSB is 74.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.33% of that float. The average trading volume of SSB on March 20, 2023 was 575.74K shares.

SSB’s Market Performance

The stock of SouthState Corporation (SSB) has seen a -3.91% decrease in the past week, with a -11.54% drop in the past month, and a -5.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for SSB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.55% for SSB stock, with a simple moving average of -10.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SSB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SSB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $79 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SSB reach a price target of $96, previously predicting the price at $92. The rating they have provided for SSB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to SSB, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

SSB Trading at -7.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares sank -9.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSB fell by -3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.31. In addition, SouthState Corporation saw -4.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSB starting from PAGE G RUFFNER JR, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $71.75 back on Mar 10. After this action, PAGE G RUFFNER JR now owns 72,963 shares of SouthState Corporation, valued at $1,004,500 using the latest closing price.

HILL ROBERT R JR, the Executive Chairman of SouthState Corporation, sale 24,900 shares at $83.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that HILL ROBERT R JR is holding 9,993 shares at $2,085,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for SouthState Corporation stands at +29.10. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, SouthState Corporation (SSB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.