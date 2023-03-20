SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV)’s stock price has increased by 8.83 compared to its previous closing price of 6.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 18.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) is above average at 50.23x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is $9.76, which is $3.47 above the current market price. The public float for SILV is 141.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SILV on March 20, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

SILV’s Market Performance

SILV’s stock has seen a 18.30% increase for the week, with a 19.82% rise in the past month and a 1.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for SilverCrest Metals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.69% for SILV stock, with a simple moving average of 7.59% for the last 200 days.

SILV Trading at 9.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares surge +17.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILV rose by +18.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.60. In addition, SilverCrest Metals Inc. saw 8.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.