Should You Invest in Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Now?

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for RCON is at 2.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RCON is $10.00, The public float for RCON is 32.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.35% of that float. The average trading volume for RCON on March 20, 2023 was 883.78K shares.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON)’s stock price has decreased by -11.08 compared to its previous closing price of 0.36. However, the company has seen a -67.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RCON’s Market Performance

RCON’s stock has fallen by -67.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -79.90% and a quarterly drop of -70.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 55.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.61% for Recon Technology Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -75.53% for RCON stock, with a simple moving average of -67.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCON stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for RCON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCON in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $2.50 based on the research report published on June 12th of the previous year 2018.

RCON Trading at -77.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 55.31%, as shares sank -80.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCON fell by -67.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2503. In addition, Recon Technology Ltd. saw -74.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RCON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-98.25 for the present operating margin

+23.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recon Technology Ltd. stands at +114.10. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 21.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.