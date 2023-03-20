Should You Invest in JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Now?

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for JBGS is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JBGS is $19.50, which is $5.18 above the current market price. The public float for JBGS is 113.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.67% of that float. The average trading volume for JBGS on March 20, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

JBGS) stock’s latest price update

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.63 compared to its previous closing price of 14.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.13% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

JBGS’s Market Performance

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) has experienced a -7.13% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -25.92% drop in the past month, and a -28.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for JBGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.88% for JBGS stock, with a simple moving average of -31.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBGS stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for JBGS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for JBGS in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $30 based on the research report published on May 31st of the previous year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBGS reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for JBGS stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to JBGS, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on January 05th of the previous year.

JBGS Trading at -22.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares sank -24.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBGS fell by -7.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.59. In addition, JBG SMITH Properties saw -24.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBGS starting from Banerjee Madhumita Moina, who sale 41,751 shares at the price of $18.14 back on Feb 23. After this action, Banerjee Madhumita Moina now owns 0 shares of JBG SMITH Properties, valued at $757,363 using the latest closing price.

Paul David Peter, the Pres. & Chief Operating Off. of JBG SMITH Properties, sale 562 shares at $19.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Paul David Peter is holding 1,160 shares at $11,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.23 for the present operating margin

+29.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for JBG SMITH Properties stands at +13.78. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.