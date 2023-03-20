Should You Invest in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Now?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ITUB is at 0.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ITUB is $6.73, which is $1.95 above the current market price. The public float for ITUB is 5.30B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume for ITUB on March 20, 2023 was 31.68M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ITUB) stock’s latest price update

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB)’s stock price has decreased by -2.86 compared to its previous closing price of 4.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.29% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ITUB’s Market Performance

ITUB’s stock has fallen by -3.29% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.97% and a quarterly rise of 1.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.98% for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.77% for ITUB stock, with a simple moving average of -8.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITUB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ITUB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ITUB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITUB reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $5.40. The rating they have provided for ITUB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ITUB, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

ITUB Trading at -9.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -14.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB fell by -3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.75. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. saw -6.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stands at +11.36. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.