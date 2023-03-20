Seritage Growth Properties’s (SRG) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has gone down by -19.72% for the week, with a -37.02% drop in the past month and a -34.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.36% for SRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.70% for SRG stock, with a simple moving average of -28.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) is $16.00, The public float for SRG is 36.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SRG on March 20, 2023 was 488.28K shares.

SRG) stock’s latest price update

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG)’s stock price has decreased by -7.43 compared to its previous closing price of 8.43. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SRG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for SRG in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $16 based on the research report published on April 15th of the previous year 2020.

SRG Trading at -33.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares sank -36.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRG fell by -19.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.88. In addition, Seritage Growth Properties saw -34.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRG starting from LAMPERT EDWARD S, who sale 120,462 shares at the price of $12.60 back on Feb 06. After this action, LAMPERT EDWARD S now owns 15,079,538 shares of Seritage Growth Properties, valued at $1,518,074 using the latest closing price.

LAMPERT EDWARD S, the 10% Owner of Seritage Growth Properties, sale 283,291 shares at $12.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that LAMPERT EDWARD S is holding 15,200,000 shares at $3,550,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRG

Equity return is now at value -12.60, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.