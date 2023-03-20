Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) is 34.46x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RGLD is 0.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) is $141.62, which is $16.17 above the current market price. The public float for RGLD is 65.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.31% of that float. On March 20, 2023, RGLD’s average trading volume was 456.49K shares.

RGLD) stock’s latest price update

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD)’s stock price has increased by 4.49 compared to its previous closing price of 120.06. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RGLD’s Market Performance

RGLD’s stock has risen by 10.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.81% and a quarterly rise of 12.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Royal Gold Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.04% for RGLD stock, with a simple moving average of 16.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGLD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for RGLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RGLD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $120 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

RGLD Trading at 2.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGLD rose by +10.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.44. In addition, Royal Gold Inc. saw 11.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGLD starting from Libner Paul, who sale 750 shares at the price of $120.00 back on Jan 04. After this action, Libner Paul now owns 13,515 shares of Royal Gold Inc., valued at $90,000 using the latest closing price.

Libner Paul, the CFO & Treasurer of Royal Gold Inc., sale 250 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Libner Paul is holding 14,265 shares at $28,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.74 for the present operating margin

+53.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Gold Inc. stands at +39.62. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.