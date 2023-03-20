Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ROIV is $13.63, which is $5.16 above the current market price. The public float for ROIV is 440.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.41% of that float. The average trading volume for ROIV on March 20, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

ROIV) stock’s latest price update

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV)’s stock price has increased by 2.35 compared to its previous closing price of 8.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/28/22 that Moderna Faces Patent Lawsuit on Covid-19 Vaccine

ROIV’s Market Performance

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has seen a 13.73% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.25% decline in the past month and a 20.50% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.31% for ROIV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.91% for ROIV stock, with a simple moving average of 55.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIV stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ROIV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ROIV in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROIV reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for ROIV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ROIV, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

ROIV Trading at 3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares sank -0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIV rose by +13.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.14. In addition, Roivant Sciences Ltd. saw 8.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIV starting from Pulik Richard, who sale 1,912 shares at the price of $8.08 back on Mar 01. After this action, Pulik Richard now owns 223,347 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd., valued at $15,449 using the latest closing price.

Ramaswamy Vivek, the Director of Roivant Sciences Ltd., sale 4,000,000 shares at $7.95 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Ramaswamy Vivek is holding 54,409,211 shares at $31,800,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIV

Equity return is now at value -96.60, with -51.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.