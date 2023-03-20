Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN)’s stock price has decreased by -3.34 compared to its previous closing price of 13.46. However, the company has seen a -8.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/18/23 that Republicans’ pro-drilling energy bill is DOA. It’s still a rebuke of Biden’s climate agenda and a 2024 weapon.

Is It Worth Investing in Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is $28.42, which is $18.74 above the current market price. The public float for RIVN is 801.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RIVN on March 20, 2023 was 31.24M shares.

RIVN’s Market Performance

RIVN stock saw a decrease of -8.12% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -38.49% and a quarterly a decrease of -46.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.72% for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.07% for RIVN stock, with a simple moving average of -53.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIVN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RIVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIVN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIVN reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for RIVN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to RIVN, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

RIVN Trading at -25.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares sank -37.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN fell by -8.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.10. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc. saw -29.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from McDonough Claire, who sale 2,902 shares at the price of $20.78 back on Feb 16. After this action, McDonough Claire now owns 72,902 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc., valued at $60,304 using the latest closing price.

Baker Jeff, the Chief Accounting Officer of Rivian Automotive Inc., sale 2,331 shares at $18.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Baker Jeff is holding 87,000 shares at $44,254 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIVN

Equity return is now at value -42.00, with -34.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.