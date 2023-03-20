ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s (RSLS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, RSLS stock has gone up by 3.83%, with a monthly decline of -25.12% and a quarterly plunge of -56.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.01% for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.72% for RSLS stock, with a simple moving average of -79.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.01.

The public float for RSLS is 0.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.21% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of RSLS was 844.67K shares.

RSLS) stock’s latest price update

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS)’s stock price has increased by 22.18 compared to its previous closing price of 2.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RSLS Trading at -44.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares sank -32.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSLS rose by +7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.77. In addition, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. saw -51.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSLS starting from STANKOVICH THOMAS, who sale 103 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Feb 28. After this action, STANKOVICH THOMAS now owns 6,091 shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., valued at $438 using the latest closing price.

STANKOVICH THOMAS, the Chief Financial Officer of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., sale 157 shares at $13.29 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that STANKOVICH THOMAS is holding 6,194 shares at $2,087 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSLS

Equity return is now at value -188.60, with -151.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.