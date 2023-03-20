Real-Time Update: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has seen a -6.38% decrease in the past week, with a -15.53% drop in the past month, and a -12.62% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for HIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.92% for HIG stock, with a simple moving average of -6.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Right Now?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) by analysts is $86.78, which is $21.53 above the current market price. The public float for HIG is 311.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of HIG was 1.82M shares.

HIG) stock’s latest price update

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG)’s stock price has decreased by -4.23 compared to its previous closing price of 68.62. but the company has seen a -6.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/22/21 that Hartford CEO Surprised by Chubb Proposal; Board Has Rejected Three

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $77 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIG reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for HIG stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to HIG, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

HIG Trading at -13.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -15.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG fell by -6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.02. In addition, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw -13.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Stepnowski Amy, who sale 336 shares at the price of $77.59 back on Mar 06. After this action, Stepnowski Amy now owns 3,844 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $26,070 using the latest closing price.

Costello Beth Ann, the EVP and CFO of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 38,915 shares at $77.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Costello Beth Ann is holding 57,205 shares at $3,029,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +8.12. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.