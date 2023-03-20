Real-Time Update: DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) has seen a 14.38% increase in the past week, with a 11.93% gain in the past month, and a 16.95% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.99% for DRD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.63% for DRD stock, with a simple moving average of 28.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) Right Now?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DRD is 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DRD is $10.74, which is $6.65 above the current price. The public float for DRD is 39.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRD on March 20, 2023 was 261.74K shares.

DRD) stock’s latest price update

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD)’s stock price has increased by 12.69 compared to its previous closing price of 7.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for DRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $13.75 based on the research report published on September 05th of the previous year 2019.

DRD Trading at 7.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares surge +10.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRD rose by +14.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.32. In addition, DRDGOLD Limited saw 12.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.01 for the present operating margin

+25.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for DRDGOLD Limited stands at +21.96. The total capital return value is set at 22.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.76. Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 17.10 for asset returns.

Based on DRDGOLD Limited (DRD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.95. Total debt to assets is 0.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.