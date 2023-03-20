Real-Time Update: Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) has seen a -64.75% decrease in the past week, with a -65.73% drop in the past month, and a -61.10% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.29% for AZYO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -65.31% for AZYO stock, with a simple moving average of -74.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AZYO is $13.00, which is $10.03 above the current price. The public float for AZYO is 11.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZYO on March 20, 2023 was 30.17K shares.

AZYO) stock’s latest price update

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO)’s stock price has decreased by -62.31 compared to its previous closing price of 3.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -64.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZYO stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AZYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZYO in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $20 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZYO reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for AZYO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to AZYO, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

AZYO Trading at -65.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -69.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZYO fell by -68.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, Aziyo Biologics Inc. saw -65.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZYO starting from Englese Thomas, who sale 289 shares at the price of $4.30 back on Mar 09. After this action, Englese Thomas now owns 17,917 shares of Aziyo Biologics Inc., valued at $1,243 using the latest closing price.

Colpman David, the Director of Aziyo Biologics Inc., purchase 3,098 shares at $3.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Colpman David is holding 3,098 shares at $12,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.60 for the present operating margin

+40.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aziyo Biologics Inc. stands at -52.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.