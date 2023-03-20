Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is 4.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RDN is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is $24.36, which is $3.99 above the current market price. The public float for RDN is 155.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. On March 20, 2023, RDN’s average trading volume was 1.57M shares.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN)’s stock price has decreased by -4.05 compared to its previous closing price of 21.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.82% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RDN’s Market Performance

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has seen a -3.82% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.57% decline in the past month and a 10.77% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for RDN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.27% for RDN stock, with a simple moving average of -1.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RDN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RDN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $21 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDN reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for RDN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

RDN Trading at -4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -8.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDN fell by -3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.64. In addition, Radian Group Inc. saw 6.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDN starting from Brummer Derek, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $23.17 back on Mar 06. After this action, Brummer Derek now owns 171,990 shares of Radian Group Inc., valued at $277,998 using the latest closing price.

Brummer Derek, the President, Mortgage of Radian Group Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $21.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Brummer Derek is holding 183,990 shares at $543,705 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+88.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Radian Group Inc. stands at +62.39. Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.