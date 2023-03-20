PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.96 compared to its previous closing price of 55.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/10/22 that Famed Value Investor Buys Stock in Citigroup, PulteGroup, and Oshkosh

Is It Worth Investing in PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) Right Now?

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PHM is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PHM is $66.75, which is $10.67 above the current price. The public float for PHM is 223.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHM on March 20, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

PHM’s Market Performance

PHM’s stock has seen a 3.65% increase for the week, with a -2.33% drop in the past month and a 19.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for PulteGroup Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.97% for PHM stock, with a simple moving average of 23.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHM stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PHM by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for PHM in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $64 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHM reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for PHM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to PHM, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

PHM Trading at 3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHM rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.33. In addition, PulteGroup Inc. saw 21.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHM starting from Sheldon Todd N, who sale 15,998 shares at the price of $53.83 back on Mar 02. After this action, Sheldon Todd N now owns 82,339 shares of PulteGroup Inc., valued at $861,204 using the latest closing price.

Chadwick John J., the Exec VP & Chief Operating Ofcr of PulteGroup Inc., sale 29,817 shares at $56.63 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Chadwick John J. is holding 87,428 shares at $1,688,417 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHM

Equity return is now at value 32.30, with 18.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.