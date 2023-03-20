Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY)’s stock price has decreased by -8.32 compared to its previous closing price of 1.08. however, the company has experienced a 0.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PGY is $2.09, which is $1.1 above the current price. The public float for PGY is 451.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PGY on March 20, 2023 was 3.40M shares.

PGY’s Market Performance

PGY’s stock has seen a 0.09% increase for the week, with a -26.66% drop in the past month and a 51.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.00% for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.24% for PGY stock, with a simple moving average of -80.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGY stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PGY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGY in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGY reach a price target of $1.25. The rating they have provided for PGY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 13th, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to PGY, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

PGY Trading at -9.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.75%, as shares sank -23.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGY rose by +0.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0640. In addition, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. saw -20.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.96 for the present operating margin

+34.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stands at -45.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.