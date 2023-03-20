P10 Inc. (PX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

P10 Inc. (NYSE: PX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 37.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for P10 Inc. (PX) by analysts is $14.50, which is $5.26 above the current market price. The public float for PX is 41.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of PX was 196.40K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

PX) stock’s latest price update

P10 Inc. (NYSE: PX)’s stock price has increased by 0.11 compared to its previous closing price of 9.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.84% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PX’s Market Performance

PX’s stock has fallen by -1.84% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.27% and a quarterly drop of -13.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.21% for P10 Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.11% for PX stock, with a simple moving average of -18.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $15 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PX reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for PX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to PX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

PX Trading at -17.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -22.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PX fell by -3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.19. In addition, P10 Inc. saw -15.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for P10 Inc. stands at +6.09. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, P10 Inc. (PX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.