Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN)’s stock price has decreased by -3.59 compared to its previous closing price of 1.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a 35.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/23/23 that Opendoor Posts Heavy Losses After Losing Money on Home Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OPEN is $3.48, which is $2.05 above the current price. The public float for OPEN is 537.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPEN on March 20, 2023 was 26.51M shares.

OPEN’s Market Performance

OPEN’s stock has seen a 35.29% increase for the week, with a -31.20% drop in the past month and a 5.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.23% for Opendoor Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.38% for OPEN stock, with a simple moving average of -50.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to OPEN, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

OPEN Trading at -7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.19%, as shares sank -25.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN rose by +35.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5450. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw 38.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from WHEELER CARRIE, who sale 112,066 shares at the price of $1.52 back on Mar 15. After this action, WHEELER CARRIE now owns 18,554,057 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $170,206 using the latest closing price.

Schwartz Christina, the of Opendoor Technologies Inc., sale 21,648 shares at $1.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Schwartz Christina is holding 778,055 shares at $32,879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.47 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stands at -8.69. Equity return is now at value -74.40, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.