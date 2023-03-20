On Holding AG (ONON) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON)’s stock price has increased by 1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 21.61. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/07/22 that The 100% Recyclable Running Shoe That’s Only Available by Subscription

Is It Worth Investing in On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for On Holding AG (ONON) is $24.87, which is $4.66 above the current market price. The public float for ONON is 176.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ONON on March 20, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

ONON’s Market Performance

ONON’s stock has seen a 8.64% increase for the week, with a -0.72% drop in the past month and a 28.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.88% for On Holding AG The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.24% for ONON stock, with a simple moving average of 12.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $25 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONON reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for ONON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

ONON Trading at 2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON rose by +8.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.53. In addition, On Holding AG saw 28.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.47 for the present operating margin

+55.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at -23.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, On Holding AG (ONON) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.