Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 7.63. However, the company has seen a -12.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OIS is also noteworthy at 2.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OIS is $12.33, which is $3.97 above than the current price. The public float for OIS is 62.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.79% of that float. The average trading volume of OIS on March 20, 2023 was 661.41K shares.

OIS’s Market Performance

The stock of Oil States International Inc. (OIS) has seen a -12.34% decrease in the past week, with a -15.77% drop in the past month, and a 6.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.11% for OIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.34% for OIS stock, with a simple moving average of 17.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OIS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OIS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OIS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on March 07th of the previous year 2022.

OIS Trading at -12.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares sank -17.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OIS fell by -12.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.03. In addition, Oil States International Inc. saw 0.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OIS starting from Moses Philip Scott, who purchase 58,624 shares at the price of $3.63 back on Sep 23. After this action, Moses Philip Scott now owns 384,487 shares of Oil States International Inc., valued at $212,654 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.57 for the present operating margin

+12.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oil States International Inc. stands at -1.29. Equity return is now at value -1.40, with -0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Oil States International Inc. (OIS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.