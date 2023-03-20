NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR)’s stock price has decreased by -11.42 compared to its previous closing price of 64.43. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/18/21 that Walmart, Macy’s, Home Depot, AT&T: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.85.

The average price predicted for NovoCure Limited (NVCR) by analysts is $96.75, which is $46.36 above the current market price. The public float for NVCR is 103.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.39% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of NVCR was 1.02M shares.

NVCR’s Market Performance

NVCR’s stock has seen a -13.80% decrease for the week, with a -35.13% drop in the past month and a -25.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.45% for NovoCure Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.92% for NVCR stock, with a simple moving average of -26.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVCR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NVCR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for NVCR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $50 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVCR reach a price target of $107, previously predicting the price at $89. The rating they have provided for NVCR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to NVCR, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

NVCR Trading at -32.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares sank -34.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVCR fell by -13.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.53. In addition, NovoCure Limited saw -22.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVCR starting from Leonard Frank X, who sale 8,318 shares at the price of $75.16 back on Mar 07. After this action, Leonard Frank X now owns 54,284 shares of NovoCure Limited, valued at $625,205 using the latest closing price.

GROENHUYSEN WILHELMUS CM, the Chief Operating Officer of NovoCure Limited, sale 25,635 shares at $76.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that GROENHUYSEN WILHELMUS CM is holding 209,753 shares at $1,952,346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVCR

Equity return is now at value -21.00, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, NovoCure Limited (NVCR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.