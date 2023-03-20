NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.93.

The public float for NIO is 1.52B, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.70% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of NIO was 45.61M shares.

NIO stock's latest price update

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.82 compared to its previous closing price of 8.50. However, the company has experienced a -2.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/01/23 that NIO Stock Slides After a Terrible Quarter

NIO’s Market Performance

NIO’s stock has fallen by -2.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.33% and a quarterly drop of -31.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.29% for NIO Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.40% for NIO stock, with a simple moving average of -44.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NIO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NIO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NIO reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for NIO stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to NIO, setting the target price at $11.27 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

NIO Trading at -20.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares sank -18.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.12. In addition, NIO Inc. saw -15.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, NIO Inc. (NIO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.