NEXTracker Inc. (NXT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) is 60.19x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NEXTracker Inc. (NXT) is $38.17, which is $10.82 above the current market price. The public float for NXT is 41.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. On March 20, 2023, NXT’s average trading volume was 2.07M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

NXT) stock’s latest price update

NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.82 compared to its previous closing price of 29.61. but the company has seen a -6.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NXT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 7.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.11% for NXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.85% for NXT stock, with a simple moving average of -7.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXT stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for NXT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NXT in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $40 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Buy” to NXT, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on March 06th of the current year.

NXT Trading at -7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares sank -7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXT fell by -6.80%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.42. In addition, NEXTracker Inc. saw -4.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NXT

Equity return is now at value 49.40, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NEXTracker Inc. (NXT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.