New Gold Inc. (NGD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD)’s stock price has increased by 6.17 compared to its previous closing price of 0.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52.

The public float for NGD is 680.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NGD on March 20, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

NGD’s Market Performance

NGD stock saw a decrease of 1.14% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.13% for New Gold Inc. (NGD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.82% for NGD stock, with a simple moving average of -8.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for NGD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for NGD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $1.25 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to NGD, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

NGD Trading at -12.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares sank -7.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGD rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8938. In addition, New Gold Inc. saw -9.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NGD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.57 for the present operating margin

+1.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Gold Inc. stands at -11.01. Equity return is now at value -6.80, with -2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, New Gold Inc. (NGD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.