NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NTAP is at 1.19.

The public float for NTAP is 213.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.35% of that float. The average trading volume for NTAP on March 20, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

NTAP) stock’s latest price update

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.82 compared to its previous closing price of 61.98. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/31/23 that NetApp to Cut 8% of Its Work Force

NTAP’s Market Performance

NTAP’s stock has fallen by -1.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.54% and a quarterly drop of -4.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for NetApp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.61% for NTAP stock, with a simple moving average of -8.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTAP reach a price target of $71, previously predicting the price at $83. The rating they have provided for NTAP stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to NTAP, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

NTAP Trading at -5.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -9.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.12. In addition, NetApp Inc. saw 2.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from CERNUDA CESAR, who sale 18,000 shares at the price of $60.09 back on Mar 15. After this action, CERNUDA CESAR now owns 44,829 shares of NetApp Inc., valued at $1,081,593 using the latest closing price.

Kurian George, the Chief Executive Officer of NetApp Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $65.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Kurian George is holding 147,170 shares at $292,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.13 for the present operating margin

+66.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetApp Inc. stands at +14.81. Equity return is now at value 135.60, with 13.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.