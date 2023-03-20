Navigating the Volatility of Voya Financial Inc.’s (VOYA) Stock

The stock of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has seen a -8.44% decrease in the past week, with a -17.77% drop in the past month, and a 2.22% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for VOYA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.22% for VOYA stock, with a simple moving average of -2.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Right Now?

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by analysts is $85.19, which is $22.47 above the current market price. The public float for VOYA is 82.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 28.25% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of VOYA was 1.72M shares.

VOYA) stock’s latest price update

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA)’s stock price has decreased by -4.61 compared to its previous closing price of 66.15. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOYA

The stock of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has seen a -8.44% decrease in the past week, with a -17.77% drop in the past month, and a 2.22% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for VOYA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.22% for VOYA stock, with a simple moving average of -2.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VOYA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VOYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $77 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VOYA reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for VOYA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to VOYA, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

VOYA Trading at -10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -18.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOYA fell by -8.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.01. In addition, Voya Financial Inc. saw 2.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOYA starting from MARTIN RODNEY O JR, who sale 39,724 shares at the price of $75.24 back on Mar 06. After this action, MARTIN RODNEY O JR now owns 149,671 shares of Voya Financial Inc., valued at $2,988,842 using the latest closing price.

SILVA KEVIN D, the of Voya Financial Inc., sale 17,500 shares at $74.79 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that SILVA KEVIN D is holding 2,130 shares at $1,308,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Voya Financial Inc. stands at +8.61. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.