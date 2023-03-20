MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for MYMD is at 2.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MYMD is $1536.00, The public float for MYMD is 33.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.09% of that float. The average trading volume for MYMD on March 20, 2023 was 358.37K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

MYMD) stock’s latest price update

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD)’s stock price has decreased by -3.00 compared to its previous closing price of 2.00. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MYMD’s Market Performance

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) has seen a -3.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.73% decline in the past month and a 43.70% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.58% for MYMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.94% for MYMD stock, with a simple moving average of -24.88% for the last 200 days.

MYMD Trading at 0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.82%, as shares sank -5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYMD fell by -3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.95. In addition, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 68.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYMD starting from Rivard Paul, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.53 back on Dec 08. After this action, Rivard Paul now owns 225,000 shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $15,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYMD

Equity return is now at value -76.20, with -68.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.