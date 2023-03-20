MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MPLX LP (MPLX) is $39.07, which is $5.33 above the current market price. The public float for MPLX is 352.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MPLX on March 20, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

MPLX) stock’s latest price update

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 33.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.92% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MPLX’s Market Performance

MPLX LP (MPLX) has experienced a -2.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.06% drop in the past month, and a 3.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for MPLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.11% for MPLX stock, with a simple moving average of 3.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPLX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MPLX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MPLX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $41 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPLX reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for MPLX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to MPLX, setting the target price at $33.50 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

MPLX Trading at -2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPLX fell by -2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.59. In addition, MPLX LP saw 2.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPLX starting from Floerke Gregory Scott, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Apr 19. After this action, Floerke Gregory Scott now owns 80,212 shares of MPLX LP, valued at $87,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.52 for the present operating margin

+43.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for MPLX LP stands at +35.41. Equity return is now at value 33.20, with 10.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MPLX LP (MPLX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.