Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) has seen a -16.83% decrease in the past week, with a -37.64% drop in the past month, and a -27.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.52% for MPAA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.20% for MPAA stock, with a simple moving average of -40.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MPAA is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for MPAA is $16.00, which is $7.6 above than the current price. The public float for MPAA is 18.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.43% of that float. The average trading volume of MPAA on March 20, 2023 was 111.07K shares.

MPAA) stock’s latest price update

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA)’s stock price has decreased by -8.10 compared to its previous closing price of 9.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -16.83% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPAA

The stock of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) has seen a -16.83% decrease in the past week, with a -37.64% drop in the past month, and a -27.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.52% for MPAA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.20% for MPAA stock, with a simple moving average of -40.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPAA

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPAA reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for MPAA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 01st, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to MPAA, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on June 19th of the previous year.

MPAA Trading at -35.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.77%, as shares sank -37.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPAA fell by -16.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.45. In addition, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. saw -29.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPAA starting from Bryan David, who purchase 550 shares at the price of $10.52 back on Dec 12. After this action, Bryan David now owns 26,105 shares of Motorcar Parts of America Inc., valued at $5,786 using the latest closing price.

Borneo Rudolph J, the Director of Motorcar Parts of America Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $13.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Borneo Rudolph J is holding 37,056 shares at $39,761 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.49 for the present operating margin

+19.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. stands at +1.13. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.