Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK)’s stock price has decreased by -14.30 compared to its previous closing price of 9.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) Right Now?

Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MNTK is $8.33, which is $0.18 above the current market price. The public float for MNTK is 40.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.29% of that float. The average trading volume for MNTK on March 20, 2023 was 231.24K shares.

MNTK’s Market Performance

MNTK’s stock has seen a -12.37% decrease for the week, with a -25.30% drop in the past month and a -31.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.58% for Montauk Renewables Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.30% for MNTK stock, with a simple moving average of -38.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNTK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MNTK by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MNTK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $9 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNTK reach a price target of $17.50. The rating they have provided for MNTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 19th, 2021.

MNTK Trading at -23.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.86%, as shares sank -24.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNTK fell by -12.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.73. In addition, Montauk Renewables Inc. saw -26.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNTK starting from Hill Scott E, who sale 104,147 shares at the price of $12.03 back on Nov 28. After this action, Hill Scott E now owns 620,460 shares of Montauk Renewables Inc., valued at $1,253,398 using the latest closing price.

McClain Sean F, the President and CEO of Montauk Renewables Inc., sale 60,000 shares at $12.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that McClain Sean F is holding 757,989 shares at $725,572 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNTK

Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.